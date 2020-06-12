Orange Media Network's annual Senior Spotlight features students who were nominated by mentors, teachers, peers and friends as people who have demonstrated leadership, grit, and perseverance during their college careers and in this unprecedented time.
Name: Griselda Genaro
One time I was challenged at OSU was…
In Summer Term of 2019, I had an outstanding balance in my tuition that was over the limit, and I knew I was not going to be able to register for my Fall Term. I was worried that I would not be able to attend since I could not afford to pay off my outstanding balance.
The people who helped me get to where I am today are...
My family, Kayleen Salchenberg, Michelle Barnhart, Kory Klein, Jan Fraser, and my guardian angel Kay Sagmiller who recently passed away. Everyone has believed in me and that has always kept me pursuing my goal, I could not have done it without them.
After graduation, I am...
Going to proceed with our family dream of starting up a family-owned construction company. I am very excited about this big step in our lives. Hopefully, in the future, I am able to go back to earn my Master's degree in Marketing.
