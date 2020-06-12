Orange Media Network's annual Senior Spotlight features students who were nominated by mentors, teachers, peers and friends as people who have demonstrated leadership, grit, and perseverance during their college careers and in this unprecedented time.
Name: Christopher Hoskins
One time I was challenged at OSU was…
Juggling classes, my job, and the responsibilities I have with the Naval ROTC unit.
The people who helped me get to where I am today are...
My wife, and my friends in the unit. They were my support network whenever I found myself struggling.
After graduation, I am...
Joining the Navy! I will commission as an Ensign, and will begin qualifications towards being a Cryptologic Warfare Officer.
