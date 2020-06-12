Orange Media Network's annual Senior Spotlight features students who were nominated by mentors, teachers, peers and friends as people who have demonstrated leadership, grit, and perseverance during their college careers and in this unprecedented time.
Name: Chloe Kehn
One time I was challenged at OSU was…
This time of coronavirus. Obviously this is something that everyone is affected by in some way. As other seniors can probably agree, it was hard for me to come to terms with the fact that I took my last class on campus at OSU without knowing it. It has made me reflect a lot on my time at OSU and I am so grateful for these past few years and to be healthy during this time.
The people who helped me get to where I am today are...
my parents, my family, all of my friends who have supported and encouraged me, and my professors.
After graduation, I am...
moving back home to be with my family during these uncertain times and will start looking for a job in the fashion or entertainment industry when opportunities become available and it is safe to do so.
