In August of this year, musicians Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers came together to form the collaborative project, boygenius. Each musician is well respected in the indie scene, with solo projects released in the last 18 months to popular and critical acclaim. Their first EP, self-titled, is a six-track compilation that highlights their strengths and capabilities. On Sunday, Nov. 25, they played at a packed Crystal Ballroom up in Portland, OR.

Gearing in for four sets and a long night, Dacus and her accompaniment came out roaring with two songs off her second release, Historian, which Paste magazine recently named their album of the year. Visually, there was only a neon representation of her album art, making the cavernous ballroom somehow feel intimate. Dacus and crew continued to bring down the house with a thundering re-imagination of hit track, “Pillar of Truth”.

A slightly delayed intermission gave way to Phoebe Bridgers and a lively rendition of “Smoke Signals”, with fellow musicians Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford. Bridgers won the crowd over completely when she busted out two covers of Portland legend Elliott Smith (including “Say Yes”, a personal favorite), and brought the house down with the Ryan Adams diss track, “Motion Sickness”. Making a name for herself with somber and introspective tunes on her debut LP, Stranger in the Alps, the effort of Bridgers and company brought a completely new life to the songs.

The re-ignition of the overhead lights sent the crowd into a frenzy, anxiously awaiting the arrival of Julien Baker. Most concerts, regardless of genre, are typically seen as an escape from the world, silencing doubts and worries for a few hours. However, all three artists are open about themselves and their pasts. This emotional authenticity created a unique connection between artist and audience over the first two sets, and while lively, the air felt heavier. The next half hour was going to be simultaneously crushing and cathartic, and there was no way to avoid it. Rather than fight these emotions, they were welcomed in with open arms. Baker’s hauntingly slow cuts let these emotions flourish, every patron solemnly entranced. Touted for her voice, she soared past all expectations, practically yelling through her performances while maintaining perfect pitch. Fans were openly weeping when Baker’s set finally came to a close, gracefully releasing her omnipotent stranglehold in lieu of a well-earned break before the main event.

The much-anticipated arrival of boygenius came to raucous applause and a conglomeration of nine different artists featured previously throughout the night. While talented individually, their voices meshed together beautifully, with beautiful harmonizations and powerful solo verses. A concert experience is so much more enjoyable when the musicians are engaged with their show, and boygenius clearly was. The penultimate song, a cover of Dixie Chicks“Cowboy Take Me Away” featured only the three core members and was an audience favorite, inducing cheers, tears, and everything in between. Their closing song of the set, and the album, “Ketchum, ID” was the highlight of the night. The three artists shared one mic, truly coming together as one and creating a flawless culmination of the previous four hours. boygenius is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see where they go.