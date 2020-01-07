With the 2010s behind us, major artists aren’t wasting time with their 2020 discography. The beginning of 2020 will be defined by the female pop singers dropping albums. Selena Gomez, Halsey, Meghan Trainor, and Kesha are all releasing music. Artists that are making returns this year are Tame Impala, Selena Gomez and Grimes. All of them have not released a studio album since 2015. This page is a list of the albums that are set to release in the first quarter of 2020. Per nature of the music industry, some of these dates may be subject to change.

January 10th

Selena Gomez - Rare

Selena Gomez is going to release one of her most anticipated albums the first Friday of the year. Rare has been campaigning two new singles. Look at Her Now, an upbeat song with some hard bass. Lose You To Love Me, produced by Finneas, a slow ballad that fans theorized the song alludes to her relationship with Justin Bieber. Both songs released music videos recorded entirely on the new iPhone 11 Pro as part of her marketing campaign. Her last album, Revival, gave her the top spot on the Billboard charts and popular singles such as Good For You, Hands to Myself, and Same Old Love.

January 17th

Bombay Bicycle Club – Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

The English indie rock band, Bombay Bicycle Club, is coming out of hiatus to release Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. They have slowly released 4 singles starting August of last year with Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing but You). Lead singer Jack Steadman is coming off of his solo album, God First. After six year, he rejoins the group to release their new album.

Halsey - Manic

Halsey is planning on releasing her third studio album on January 17th. She has released 5 singles for the album. The most popular of them is Without Me that became her first chart-topping song as the main artist. The second single of the album was Graveyard, I highly recommend checking out the Axwell remix of that song.

January 24th

Pet Shop Boys - Hotspot

Pet Shop Boys continues to create albums since their creation in 1981. They are releasing their 13th studio album, Hotspot. The first single of this album was Dreamland, released in September of last year. The track features English artist Olly Alexander of electronic group Years & Years. The song is worth giving a listen because it combines new and old styles of electronic music well.

January 31st

Kesha – High Road

Kesha pushed her album back from the original January 10th release date. Her new album, High Road, will be released on January 31st. She released three singles for this album so far. All of them with a different style. The most recent on the slow pop ballad, Resentment, features the original Beach Boys frontman, Brian Wilson.

Meghan Trainor – TREAT MYSELF

Meghan Trainor is joining many influential female stars in releasing albums January 2020. Her newest album, TREAT MYSELF. Her first single, No Excuses, Meghan sets the tone of the new album with an upbeat anthem. That single has already gone platinum.

February 7th

Oh Wonder – No One Else Can Wear Your Crown

Oh Wonder haven’t been too active since their album Ultralife and their feature on Lil Uzi Vert’s hit, The Way Life Goes. They had a solid electronic track with Whethan in 2018 called Superlove. However, it has been quiet from them since that song. It will be interesting to see their comeback on the new album, No One Else Can Wear Your Crown.

Green Day – Revolution Radio

Green Day will be releasing their new album, Father of All Motherf*ckers. The lead single, Father of All…, sets the tone for the album with some in-your-face drums and Billie Joe falsetto. Green Day is coming off of their chart-topping album, Revolution Radio. It will be interesting to see how they follow-up.

February 14th

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

It feels like it has been eternity since the release of Tame Impala’s 2015 release, Currents. Kevin Parker has teased this album since the release of Patience back in March 2019. However, Patience will not be featured on the album. The lead single of the album, Borderline, has an absolutely addictive hook. Two more singles have been released since Borderline in preparation for their new album, The Slow Rush. The singles are slower than Borderline, but they focus on some darker topics like Kevin’s parents’ divorce on Posthumous Forgiveness and the band’s struggle to create on It Might Be Time.

Tennis – Swimmer

Tennis, a favorite of KBVR DJs and staff, will be releasing their 5th studio album, Swimmer. Not a lot has been released for this album yet. The first single, Runner, shows a lot of potential for this album. I expect more information to come out as the release date inches closer. Needless to say, we at KBVR are excited for this one.

February 21st

The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form

The 1975 saw a small dip in charts with their 2018 release, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. It is hard to judge off of their third album considering the hype and following they generated following their debut album, The 1975, and the sophomore album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. In a Reddit AMA, lead singer Matthew Healy, stated that the album would be more emo than their last album. It will be interesting to see what they come out with.

Grimes – Miss_Anthrop0cene

Grimes has been teasing her new concept album, Miss_Anthrop0cene. The title of the album is based on the idea of Anthropocene epoch. As the title suggests, the album is going to be based on the topics of climate change. Since her highly regarded 2015 release, Art Angels, Grimes has taken her time to carefully create this album and I look forward to listening to it.

February 28th

Five Finger Death Punch – F8

Five Finger Death Punch is hyping up for their eighth studio album, F8. The band has been sitting at the top of current metal sales since their debut album, The Way of the Fist. This will be the first release since their founding drummer Jeremy Spencer has left the band and was replaced by Charlie Engen. We will see how their sound changes on F8.

Young Thug - Punk

After his debut number one album, So Much Fun, Young Thug looks to quickly follow-up with his next album, Punk. In So Much Fun, he gave us popular songs such as The London and Hot. Young Thug described the album as a more personal one than the last. He teased that the album would be released February 2020, but no official date has been set yet. After years of only mixtapes and collaboration albums, back to back solo albums from Thugger is hype.

March 6th

Lauv - ~how i’m feeling~

Lauv will be releasing his debut album, ~how I’m feeling~. The album is said to be a lengthy 21 songs. Lauv has already released 8 singles leading up to the album. The most popular of them was the Troye Sivan collaboration on I’m So Tired…. The format of the last album, I Met You When I was 18 (The Playlist), was technically a compilation. We will see what he does in a more focused album format.

Justin Bieber – (Title not announced yet)

Coming off his most recent release of single, Yummy, and a collaboration with country music artist Dan + Shay on the single, 10,000 hours, Justin Bieber gears up for a new album release. No release date has been given, but it is rumored to be released in March of 2020. However, that may be up for change. This will be his first album since being banned from performing in China and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Who knows what the pop artist has in store for release.