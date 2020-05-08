Editors Lauren Miller and Ardea Eichner and volunteers Julia Zeigler and Lisa Wilson discuss the decision making process of the title for the 2019-2020 edition of prism, "Displacement." From the stages of the thought process to the night of the cohort meeting where the decision was made, it takes a lot of thought to put a name to something so consequential!
Prism's "Displacement" is released at 5:00pm on Monday, May 11, 2020! Be sure to visit our main website to see the finalized journal!
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html