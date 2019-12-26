The Creation of a Zine, ft. Organized Chaos

Editor Lauren Miller joins the podcast as an artist, discussing her experience creating her zine, Limbo, with co-authors Kalie Leavelle and Isabelle Carranza.
Note: a zine is an independently created and published collection of art and/or literature - derived from the word 'magazine.'
Then, Miller and editor Ardea Eichner use the zine creation process as a jumping-off point to discuss creativity in terms of organization; debating the merits of spreadsheets, deadlines, and other such potentially helpful constraints.
