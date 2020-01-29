Tea with a Man
by Kevin Ramsden
I drank tea with a man today,
He put honey on the table.
We sat and drank in silence.
The tea was black and loosed leaf.
The man watched me.
I drank tea with a man today,
His face was white.
Yet, I found it odd to see,
Shadows dance across his face.
I drank tea with a man today.
She sipped from a mug of many faces.
A tear fell,
The man licked the falling drop, and
Consumed what was left.
I drank tea with a man today.
There was whole milk
It was poured into her cup
The leaf muddled with the cow.
There was whole milk
It was poured into her cup
The leaf muddled with the cow.
I drank tea with a man today.
They knew man meant nothing.
No gender, no race, no face.
I screamed “WOAH-MAN!” Woman!
Think it’s something different?
I drank tea with a man today.
They cried be a man.
He/Him/His
Cultural Predator
I drank tea with a man today.
He said nothing.
I drank tea with a man today.
She said you are wrong.
I drank tea with a man today.
They said one day you’ll see, man’s
Honey crusted lips,
And milk bleeding from their wrists.
I drank tea with a man today.
I drank tea with a man today.
