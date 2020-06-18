Support Black Creatives: A Comphrehensive List of Art Podcasts

Solo by Cooper Baskins
Are you looking for new podcasts to listen to? Not a problem. Here is a list of podcasts made by Black creatives; be sure to take a look!
The Slowdown
- Tracy K. Smith, former U.S. Poet Laureate
- “Every weekday, Tracy K. Smith delivers a different way to see the world – through poetry. Produced in partnership with the Poetry Foundation.”
- 5 minutes of poetry in your ears every day!
Iconography
- Ayo Edebiri (comedian/writer) and Olivia Craighead (writer)
- “Ayo Edebiri and Olivia Craighead are joined by guests to take deep dives into the lives and careers of the celebrities they stan.”
- Guests come on to discuss a pop culture icon and whether their legacy will endure.
- Conversations are funny and loose and also have a critical, artistic point of view (for example, getting into directing styles, storytelling, aesthetics, etc.).
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/iconography-with-ayo-edebiri-and-olivia-craighead/id1471418446
VS
- “The VS podcast is a bi-weekly series where poets confront the ideas that move them. Hosted by poets Danez Smith and Franny Choi, produced by Daniel Kisslinger, and presented by the Poetry Foundation and Postloudness.”
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/podcasts/series/142241/vs-podcast
Black N’ Animated Podcast
- “An animation podcast to educate, inform and inspire black artists pursuing careers in animation. Hosted by Breana Williams and Waymond Singleton.”
https://blacknanimated.podbean.com/
We Want the Airwaves
- “Nia King's trying to figure out if it's possible for queer and trans artists of color to make a living off their creative and intellectual labor. In this podcast, she seeks advice from cultural workers who seem to have figured out how to make art and make rent without compromising their values.”
http://www.niaking.com/podcast.html
The Treatment
- “Every week, host Elvis Mitchell conducts in-depth interviews with the most innovative and influential people working in entertainment, art, and pop culture.”
https://www.kcrw.com/culture/shows/the-treatment
Still Processing
- “Step inside the confession booth of Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham, two culture writers for The New York Times. They devour TV, movies, art, music and the internet to find the things that move them — to tears, awe and anger. Still Processing is where they try to understand the pleasures and pathologies of America in 2020.”
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/still-processing/id1151436460
Contemporary Black Canvas
- “Dr. Pia Deas, Professor of African American Literature, interviews Black novelists, poets, filmmakers, visual artists, and radical gardeners and farmers...This podcast is an accessible and mobile university without walls that presents the ideas of leading Black creators, thinkers, and builders to Black audiences world-wide.”
http://www.contemporaryblackcanvas.com/podcasts/
This list of podcasts was created by Lisa Wilson.
