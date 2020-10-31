Happy Halloween from us here at Prism! Last week I shared some spooky short stories to the blog, but today is the spookiest day of the year, so we are definitely still in that spooky spirit. If you’re needing more things to read, I have a list of poems to keep you company while you stay inside this Halloween. Maybe make an event out of it and do some spooky readings out loud with the people you live with, or a group of friends over a video call! There’s a lot of fun and frights to be had here, so let’s get started.
Song of the Witches (from Macbeth)
by William Shakespeare
What's Halloween without stories of cauldrons and witches casting spells? This part in Shakespeare's play, "Macbeth", is sure to get you in the spooky spirit.
Want to listen to more of Macbeth? Check out this radio play put together this summer by Oregon State University's theatre department. It's a haunting tale and a quite immersive sound experience, and a little fun fact, I'm actually in that production as an apparition and Macduff's son.
by J.R.R Tolkien
There are so many different lurking creatures within ghostly tales, and goblins are definitely one of those! Follow along with Tolkien, if you dare, and maybe you'll start to hear the pitter patter of goblin feet.
To The Dead in the Graveyard Underneath My Window
by Adelaide Crapsey
If you like to visit a graveyard for the pure spookiness of it, then perhaps this poem really speaks to you, or maybe you've had similar thoughts as you walk pass a graveyard. I persoanlly love how this poem starts out with, "Written in A Moment of Exasperation".
by Edgar Allan Poe
I told you last week that I would mention another Edgar Allan Poe thing for you to read (he just writes some of the best spooky stuff). In this poem, like in all of his writings, he does a great job of really putting you in the story's enviornment with his visual descriptions.
by Sara Teasdale
To close out our list today, here's a quick read that just really sets the mood in a comforting, yet chilling, kind of way. My favorite couple of lines in this poem are, "The witches have a fire again,/ Just like the ones we make,—/ And now I know they’re having tea,". See what I mean?!
Hopefully this adds some spooky fun to your Halloween day and night. If you're inspired to write some poetry or short stories of your own, submit to our annual publication here. Thanks for reading and we hope you all have a fun, and safe, Halloween this year.
