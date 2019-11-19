See Beyond the Obvious: An Art Collection

I like to make complex things simple, simple things complex, and sometimes leave them just the way they are. No matter the intricacy, the challenge is to see beyond the obvious, to become conscious of it's unique self. My goal is to inspire the viewer to look at life in a different light, to be more ambiguous to beauty, and to appreciate the world around them. - Joshua Bayani
