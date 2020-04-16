Join Assistant Editor Lauren Miller and Prism volunteers Darcy Pound and Lisa Wilson as they recite and discuss three different poems. Based on the Academy of American Poet's collection called "Shelter in Poems', the three discuss how their poem relates to finding shelter.
Poems in this Podcast:
Limb-Shadows -Rumi
Home and Love - Robert W. Service
Blessing the Boats - Lucille Clifton
