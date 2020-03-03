Poetry Feature: The Ineffable Machinations of the Universe

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

 

The Ineffable Machinations of the Universe

By Megan Tucker 

 

Vermilion feathers wake me

from wandering silence.

Pointed proboscis of a mouth:

My body insists on becom

-ing earth again. Ephemeral,

the gossamer strands of its heart

beat broken like teeth

shearing through string,

leaving me to sepulcher

the body

using my foot as a procession

for this scintilla of a bird

on the ground.

Tags

Be the first to add to the discussion

Welcome to the discussion.

Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.