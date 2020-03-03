Poetry Feature: The Ineffable Machinations of the Universe

The Ineffable Machinations of the Universe
By Megan Tucker
Vermilion feathers wake me
from wandering silence.
Pointed proboscis of a mouth:
My body insists on becom
-ing earth again. Ephemeral,
the gossamer strands of its heart
beat broken like teeth
shearing through string,
leaving me to sepulcher
the body
using my foot as a procession
for this scintilla of a bird
on the ground.
