Poetry Feature: The House of Hades is No Home of Mine

of a person- Carissa Kern
The House of Hades is No Home of Mine
The house of Hades is no home of mine,
Where one has no sense of identity.
Rage rises rampant within my weak spine.
Charm and looks are his external design,
To create a story of fantasy.
The house of Hades is no home of mine.
His presence is omni; I now confine
To my emotional complexity.
Rage rises rampant within my weak spine.
Ghostly mists shroud my being; I resign,
Suppressed from my own authenticity.
The house of Hades is no home of mine.
Her well-being dropped at a high decline;
My ill-fated mother, Persephone.
Rage rises rampant within my weak spine
A life cloaked in blackness; ever divine.
His shame is too painful for us to see.
The house of Hades is no home of mine;
Rage rises rampant within my weak spine.
