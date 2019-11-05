Poetry Feature: The Hard Worker

The hard worker
start the experiment, wash glassware when done, don’t drop this one
all my concentration, all my focus is here, so single-minded me
ok now
step out of lab for just a minute
walk across the hall, four steps, that’s all
open the bathroom door
and go into the vacant stall farthest from the door
in the ventless mix of lab scents and sewer drain never cleaned
as quietly as you can (in case someone has to pee)
hunch into yourself as far as your self can hunch
cry what you haven’t been thinking onto tiles that have seen twelve thousand bleachings
watch water pellet from behind your sight like a classical perspective exercise
draw your straightest lines, and aim them as they land
you can hear them when they splash if it’s quiet and you are alone
(which you are)
did you have any idea that a puddle this big could come from a face?
“oh hi
wow you’re always here
well have a good weekend!”
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html