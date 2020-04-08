Poetry Feature: Sorcery and Advisor

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
FA Chain Study 2 by Sara Kerr

In honor of National Poetry Month, enjoy two poems written by Assistant Editor Lauren Miller. 

Sorcery

 

Magic is modern hysteria, 

but sometimes I like to touch a flower, 

watch it bloom, 

and proclaim I’m a sorcerer. I am ravaged

with tears when it wilts. Life has never felt more precious

than in the palm of my hand. 

The yellow flower, the warm cheek, 

the balmy hand, the brown strands. All too 

fragile for such a tragic end. 

Sometimes I ask myself if anything 

could nurse the flower back to life.

I know the answer. 

But I would rather feel another’s embrace

and watch the flower die 

than be called a witch.

 

Advisor

 

A kingdom without a crown is sufficient. 

It is the ruler who makes the kingdom 

wither. Without the essence of poverty’s breath, 

the stature of a person who has never seen grace 

is crooked like a straight line. 

When you’re running out of time,

dear ruler, 

don’t forget to drown. 

 

 

 

Tags

Be the first to add to the discussion

Welcome to the discussion.

Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.