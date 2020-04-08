Poetry Feature: Sorcery and Advisor

FA Chain Study 2 by Sara Kerr
In honor of National Poetry Month, enjoy two poems written by Assistant Editor Lauren Miller.
Sorcery
Magic is modern hysteria,
but sometimes I like to touch a flower,
watch it bloom,
and proclaim I’m a sorcerer. I am ravaged
with tears when it wilts. Life has never felt more precious
than in the palm of my hand.
The yellow flower, the warm cheek,
the balmy hand, the brown strands. All too
fragile for such a tragic end.
Sometimes I ask myself if anything
could nurse the flower back to life.
I know the answer.
But I would rather feel another’s embrace
and watch the flower die
than be called a witch.
Advisor
A kingdom without a crown is sufficient.
It is the ruler who makes the kingdom
wither. Without the essence of poverty’s breath,
the stature of a person who has never seen grace
is crooked like a straight line.
When you’re running out of time,
dear ruler,
don’t forget to drown.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html