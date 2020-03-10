Poetry Feature: Silence of the Night

Some Place by Gabe Reitzes
Silence of the Night
by Robyn Schreiber
The silent echoes of the night
Reveal how you feel
On what is wrong or what is right
And you travel deep inside
Of your mind
Listening to the walls breathe
And the far off caverns
Boom, echo, sigh...
The deep breath in the silence
Prepares you
And, in your mind, you keep
Quiet
Until the bell tolls
And the digital clock talks
It is then that you listen
Open to reason
And the knowledge of your heart
Pours out
It is then
that you know your own truth
The climax is revelation
Awareness...for,
Vulnerable to temptation,
Is the silence of the night
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html