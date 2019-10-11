Poetry Feature: Ode to the Love Letter, Bible

Ode to the Love Letter, Bible
By Symon Ramos
The Gospel does not make sense.
Nothing about it makes sense.
Here is God,
the Almighty God,
the One who made the Heavens and Earth and the Boston Celtics
and sunsets
and space and time
and bananas
and sushi and pretty girls
and E Minor-
Here is God,
in all his glory,
looking at me
as if I'm the one for Him.
Here is God
with a quiver on his lip,
desperate to talk to me,
to listen to all my problems,
to announce to all of Heaven and Hell that nothing could ever separate me from His love.
And
here I am,
just as it dawns on me,
looking back,
realizing
just how much
I've let Him down.
How ashamed I've been of Him. How I've failed Him.
How I've messed up.
How I've broken His heart.
And it's true.
I've fallen short.
I don't deserve anything.
Yet,
here is God, telling me that
I am not
powerful enough
to be rejected by Him.
Here is God,
who became man,
who was tortured,
mutilated like an animal on the cross, all so He could write us a love letter. Here is God
conquering all of death,
all so He could
grant us this grace
in which I now stand.
What manner of love is this?
What manner of love is this, that I am saved?
That I might bask in the brilliance of my Creator? That I have infinite access to this intimacy with Him? That I may be so bold as to call myself a child of God?
The Gospel doesn't make sense.
Nothing about it makes sense.
And yet,
I have never seen anything so lovely
as the gospel
as it comes alive
in all its love letter beauty.
