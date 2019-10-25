Poetry Feature: Hallows Eve Nite

Hallows Eve Nite
By Laurie Freeman
‘Twas the night of Hallows Eve
when the goblins come out to dance,
and the witches come out to play.
Black cats prowl the haunts and narrows,
while the Jack-o-Lanterns keep them away.
Wind rushes round everywhere
blowing blackness and fright about,
and the sky is like Dracula’s cape.
This night, don’t go out alone
A-walking down alleys and lanes.
‘Tis too much a tempting of Fate.
For the yellow-eyed spirits keep watch,
and in cranny’s and nook they will wait.
As you wander your way back home,
far past the street lights and lamps
you hear the light footsteps behind.
So you turn to see who it is.
There is no one – just tricks of the mind.
And wind rushes round all around
blowing blackness and fright about,
in the sky like Dracula’s cape.
But still the tap, tap you hear,
your heart starts to quicken it’s beats.
Adrenaline’s starting to pump,
and you turn around, fists in the air.
But it’s too late – the Bogey Man’s there.
