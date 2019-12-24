dear my lost wallet,
By Symon Ramos
lost child little
lamb
your place in this world
is
by my side
but I know you can't help
the urges
of your soul
the impulses
of adventure
I'm but the worried
shepherd
bearing
gifts
of green
and greener pastures
yet the inner crevices
of my home
my vehicle
they
call out to you with siren songs transparent muses I own you not
you are of
the wind unconstrained makes you lovely gives you
an aura
of freedom
yet it
is that
same aura
which
prevails
in my
distress for you
I will miss you
in your travels when you are not by
my side
like a
coal miner's wife on an endless summer day which offers
no guarantee
of his return come back to me so we can rejoice
in
the return
of a
prodigal
wallet
