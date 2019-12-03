An Untitled Piece of Humanity
Natalie Harris
I paint a picture
a pretty picture
and hope it stays
but little did I know
this painting was made of
water color.
Water color
vivid and bright
with swirling images
that blend together
and create
a mistake.
A mistake
so bold on the page
that once was perfect
but what is perfect
anyways because with
perfect you never
learn.
I am here to learn
so teach me and show me
and do not scold me
when I inevitably mess up
because all I need is to learn
how to
grow.
I will grow into myself
and I will let my dreams
flourish for they will be
vivid and bright
and bold on a page
and I will chase after my dreams
like a child leaping for a kite
that flies high in a sky with clouds
and golden sun that hopes it stays
just like
a picture.
