Poetry Feature: A Nonexistent Shore

Bloom by Joshua Bayani

A Nonexistent Shore

by Jordan Le Blanc

 

Laughter being made

Sorrow being portrayed

Disease yet unknown

The ache seeps deeper than bone

 

Futures held dear

Beings yet show fear

Chaos yet here, remained

As the mind fades

 

Feathers grow

Wings glide low 

The wind tells such tales 

From mountains, towers, and sails

 

But panic strikes

And the claws of anxiety fights

Falling into the deep

Till darkness is all that I keep

 

Darkness pitted against the lights

Righteous fury blindly fights

Hidden those wings from the light

Seeking hope amongst the starlight

 

Yet still continues the story

Of fear, panic, and fury

Sorrow which she may

Death will not stay

 

Yet those wings of mine

Grow, glide, and fly so fine

Takes me to conquered shores

Free of such bloody, hateful lores

 

If only the were still grown

Burnt, broken, and sewn

Wings; feathers that resembled the starlight

Such and imagined site

 

So here I lie, I dream

Sewing what remains along the seam

Hoping to be once more

At those nonexistent shores

