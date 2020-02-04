Poetry Feature: A Nonexistent Shore

A Nonexistent Shore
by Jordan Le Blanc
Laughter being made
Sorrow being portrayed
Disease yet unknown
The ache seeps deeper than bone
Futures held dear
Beings yet show fear
Chaos yet here, remained
As the mind fades
Feathers grow
Wings glide low
The wind tells such tales
From mountains, towers, and sails
But panic strikes
And the claws of anxiety fights
Falling into the deep
Till darkness is all that I keep
Darkness pitted against the lights
Righteous fury blindly fights
Hidden those wings from the light
Seeking hope amongst the starlight
Yet still continues the story
Of fear, panic, and fury
Sorrow which she may
Death will not stay
Yet those wings of mine
Grow, glide, and fly so fine
Takes me to conquered shores
Free of such bloody, hateful lores
If only the were still grown
Burnt, broken, and sewn
Wings; feathers that resembled the starlight
Such and imagined site
So here I lie, I dream
Sewing what remains along the seam
Hoping to be once more
At those nonexistent shores
