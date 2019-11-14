Editor Ardea Eichner speaks with Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts Bob Santelli and Contemporary Music and Research Coordinator Dana Reason, who is also associated with the popular music studies program, about the emerging minor.
Topics covered include the application of the popular music studies minor in tandem with various majors, the importance of music in culture, and the value of music studies to aspiring artists. What does the history of music in America have to do with students and creatives, and why should we be paying attention to what others have created?
Whether you play music, direct music videos, write song lyrics, design album art, or create work that has nothing to do with music, if you're an OSU student we want to feature you in Prism! The deadline for the chance to be featured in the 2019-2020 edition of Prism is November 22, 2019. So head over to www.orangemedianetwork.com/prism/site/submit to share your work with the world!
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html