Welcome to Fall 2019! For many this is an exciting time to meet up with friends and to find new ones; but for others this can be a difficult transition. As work and other stressors come up, remember that art is always a good way to decompress. Whether it’s writing a simple poem, doodling something on a piece of scrap paper, or simply humming a melody, be sure to find a way to handle all the things that come your way this season.
To start off the year, let’s throw it back to a collection of photographs taken by Kody Kirkpatrick in 2016.
“Some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next. Delicious ambiguity.” -Gilda Radner
