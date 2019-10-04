Candlelight by Natalie Lutz
Lightbulb Girl
Miriam Barnes
I'm a little desk lamp in a quiet corner
Of a dark library.
You don't have to flip me on
I'm already burning for myself,
You just have to find me
And take the moment you get
To sit in the light I wish to show you.
Come read with me,
Sing to me of the beautiful stories
Surrounding me.
Desk lamps aren't the most spectacular
Fireworks, and light shows,
But we are the illumination you need
More than you can realize,
Until you've wandered a dark library alone.
The books grow spiny shadows
In awkward glints of moonlight
Through narrow high-ceilinged windows.
And even the brightest exit sign seems lost
In this maze of shelves and pages.
So gather at my wooden hearth
This little growing circle,
To pick up pieces of your heart
Before you journey on.
Or perhaps you'll find the brightness to your liking
And stay,
For more than a passing moment.
Perhaps you're a desk lamp too,
With different bulbs or designs of
course
But I recognize you.
Or maybe you're a candelabra,
Flashlight,
Or string of multi-color Christmas lights.
Don't worry,
All lights are welcome
As fixtures here.
