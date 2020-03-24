It's Raining Sun; 2020 Prism edition teaser

In this changing time, we hope that this poetry feature from the Prism edition in process gives some comfort and beauty amidst the chaos. If you ever feel called to share your art with Prism from the heart of this worldwide event or if you'd like to speak to us, don't hesitate to reach out via email or social media. Much love from the Prism editorial staff.
~
It's raining sun
Trees are born when light dies
I am ocean young
Thread undone
Raining sun
Behold this King of Broken Things
Midnight Lion,
Dawnlight Tiger
World's burning
Blackened ferns like skeletons
In the whites of his golden eyes
In the whites of his shining eyes
His coat slashed diamond mines
And the monarch's purple wings
In the depths of an orange sky
In the depths of a silent sky
Who are you, really?
All the years, one so weary
Tears that only strangers see
Who are you becoming?
Who are you becoming?
Moths still die
After transforming
Little by little by tender little die
Scorched by frost
Burned by ice
Fall into the sky
Rain down light
Ray of sunshine or
Bolt of lightning
I am this ray
I am this bolt
It's raining sun
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html