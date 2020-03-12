Editor Lauren Miller and Prism volunteer Julia Zeigler get together in the booth for dead week to discuss some of their favorite TV shows: Bakemonogatari and Castle. They discuss great cinematographic decisions in the shows, satisfying plot lines, and just a hint of nostalgia brought on by TV.
Inspired by TV: a few favorite shows
- Lauren Miller, Julia Zeigler
-
-
- 0
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html