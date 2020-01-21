Beauty in Color by Ania Ty
Eyes
by Isabella Johnson
A thousand doorways
All the stars like eyes unbroken
Gaze
And luster
We not break for gold asunder
There bow us
Absorbed in night the king sees not
However many his eyes unlaced
The world rises in the morning
He brushes her lips,
Moth wings against marble, cracked
Her fingertips,
They breach his heart to dust,
From dust
to dust
A mountain grows
From their trust ten thousand eyes like doors
Open and shut
A thousand and scores
These cliffside eyes
The world sighs under the burden
What in this life is certain?
Orion sky on sidewalk chalk
She watches the night against the cold
For him
She would be his nothingness, his bride
If he would not be king
We watch the mountain glory
Crowned in ashes
Blood stains the rain
She catches
Against her skin
On his knees he weeps
All the world drips from his hands
Paper crown torn from his head
By her eyes
Her silent eyes
Gold silent gazing
Eyes
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html