exploration

[ˌekspləˈrāSH(ə)n]

NOUN

  • the action of traveling in or through an unfamiliar area in order to learn about it.

Exploration. Whether you are searching through your computer files, taking aimless walks around campus, or trying to figure out the next big trend, exploration is what leads to discovery. Explore a collection of photographs taken by Yuheng Zhao in 2017, an artist featured in multiple Prism magazines.

56.1.jpeg
56.3.jpeg
56.4.jpg
56.5.jpg

 

