Crossing by Samuel Gilbert

I think some prominent themes in my work are the beauty of nature, how quickly time passes, the inconstancy of things, and reflection. I like my photos to reflect how I feel as well as be pleasing for me to look at. I like to capture not only moments and memories but also feelings. My poetry functions similarly but I try to accomplish the same things with words. Poetry is, after all, the best words in the best order, and I try to arrange my words in such a way that I can see and remember how I've felt at certain times in certain places.
Crossing
I don’t know where you’re
On your way to
Or when I can see you again
~
This is all there is
Shrugging hearts, breaking winds
Thrashing, whipping
Against bare and freezing
Shores of hopes and dreams
Where I write
Pain on these graying pages
~
Dying, clawing, gasping
Until I can see you again
Until I see you again
~
What are we where we are now?
What were we then?
~
Burning lies like stars in black skies
Falling fires
Upon crumbling spires
Who’s grandeur never graced us
~
White sea foam
In the wake of some grand creation
Somehow coming home
Churning, frothing sin
Beneath a pale horizon
On the gray Atlantic
~
Until I see you again
~
