Prism contributors imagine a love-themed scene for Prism's beloved crow, Edgar. Contributors Lisa Wilson, Darcy Pound, Julia Zeigler and Paige Dingman use watercolors and alcohol markers to create their visions for Edgar's feelings of love.
We hope this post-Valentine's Day reflection serves as a reminder of the beauty of love, from self love, to love expressed through music, to love of prideful puns.
Video filmed by Kevin Coalwell
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html