Editors, Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris introduce themselves and talk about why they joined Prism, give some updates about how Prism will look fall term 2020, and read two poems selected by each of them. Julia reads The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost and Natalie reads Toothbrush to the Bicycle Tire by Sarah Kay.
