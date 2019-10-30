Assistant Editor Lauren Miller and Prism volunteers Julia Zeigler and Kevin Coalwell discuss some creepy situations they've encountered. From ouija boards to haunted grocery stores, there is lots to unveil in this episode.
Want to submit your work to the 2020 edition of Prism? Head to orangemedianetwork.com/prism/site/submit and send us your work by 11/22/19 for a chance to be featured!
