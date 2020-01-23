Beyond The Page: Slip Stories with a Little Help from Our Friends

Editor Lauren Miller and Prism contributors Kevin Coalwell, Darcy Pound, Kyle Switzer and Julia Zeigler go head-to-head in the latest edition of slip stories. In this challenge, three random words are 'drawn,' and the competitors have 5 seconds to think before they tell a one-minute story on the fly.
Listen to this episode to hear stories ranging from an unexpected anniversary present, to a man struggling to find non-mathematical college parties, and more. Plus, Darcy Pound is challenged to a bonus round after everyone has told their stories, where she must tell a story incorporating 5 words in only 30 seconds! She gets creative, reinventing words and tapping into a morbid storytelling sensibility.
