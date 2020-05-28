Editors Lauren Miller and Ardea Eichner take turns telling "slip stories." In this segment, they each attempt to tell a story based on 3 randomly generated words in 60 seconds; then based on 4 words in 60 seconds; and finally based on 5 words in only 30 seconds!
In this episode of Slip Stories, Lauren and Ardea follow the lives of three characters: Pablo, Joe, and June. From tables to sheep to exotic animals, come listen as they weave the stories together in goofy ways!
