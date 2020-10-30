Come hang out and listen to editors Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris as they read and discuss some of their favorite spooky stories to listen to every Halloween season!
Story 1- The Guests from the story collection, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
Story 2- Alligators from the story collection, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
Story 3- The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe
