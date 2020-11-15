Come join editors Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris as they talk with NaNoWriMo participant, Kaylee Wallace! Learn her process and hear some great advice!
Check out NaNoWriMo: https://rb.gy/d4mkoi
Kaylee's Wattpad: https://rb.gy/ehiwlc
If you have a NaNoWriMo account, stay up to date with Kaylee’s current project by searching for her username, “seacanary”.
Don't forget to submit for the annual edition under the 'Submit' tab here on the blog! Submissions close November 20, 2020.
