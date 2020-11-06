Learn about how editors Julia and Natalie use art to de-stress! We hope you can all find time for yourselves this week and always. Reach out if you need to at the resources below-
OSU Counseling and Psychological Services: https://rb.gy/2y9zaa
Election Anxiety Activity+Resources: https://rb.gy/y4hfzd
