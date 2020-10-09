Editors Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris talk about different art forms that have made a comeback since the start of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The twitter creator that was mentioned is Josie George and her twitter handle is @porridgebrain.
If you have made any art during quarantine don't forget to submit it for the upcoming edition of Prism! You can submit by using this link: rb.gy/mnm0lm Submissions close on November 20, 2020.
