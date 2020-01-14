Artist Feature: Madilyn Sturges

~
Madilyn Sturges grew up in a family that built her an art corner in the living room and still prints her artwork and puts them on the fridge. While her major is more focused on social justice, she still finds ways to combine social justice and art to help make social movements and ideas more accessible.
There is an idea that each person is either a flower or a gardener. As a flower, you love receiving love and attention while the gardener prefers to give attention. Flowers preen under attention, while gardeners are more awkward under excessive amounts of attention. In this poem, the narrator is the gardener who is showing love to the flower-person to encourage literal and hypothetical growth.
The Flower and the Gardeners
You are but a seed,
Filled with unknown potential
Waiting to bloom.
I water you and
Face you towards the
Warm sun in hopes you'll
Breathe it in and sprout.
You are but a bud
Showing yourself to some
But hiding from others
You feel scared but do not worry,
I will watch over you with
Lovely eyes and cold water from
The faucet.
Your time is coming.
You are a flower
You feel the rays of sun tickle your petals
Giving you goosebumps in the wind
You smile at everything.
Oh, are you happy you are alive.
