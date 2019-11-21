Editors Ardea Eichner and Lauren Miller discuss a few of the top Google News results for "art," including a benefit holiday art show in Portland for the Audubon Society; a discussion on the Mona Lisa; national winners of an agar art contest; and the new animation of Sonic.
Submit your art to Prism by tomorrow for a chance to be featured in the annual journal! Find the submission link at the top of our webpage.
