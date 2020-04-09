Animal Crossing, Artistically

Editors Lauren Miller and Ardea Eichner discuss Animal Crossing: New Horizons in terms of art and art styles in and surrounding the games. They discuss how fashion brands are using the game to solve the problem of quarantine with regards to clothing launches; the appeal of the art style; and the openness and creativity of the game as a whole.
