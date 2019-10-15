An Abstract: "lady Electric" by Pocket Patino

Image: "Evade" by Hannah DuPont
Construction management engineering major Pocket Patino, who submitted "lady Electric" to Prism in spring of 2019, seems more than happy to toy with the strange and confusing. Patino's statement on this piece is as follows:
"uncomfortable art with such vague yet deep anger such as Jpegmafia, Death Grips, Tyler the Creator. Understand?"
So without further ado, please enjoy "lady Electric."
lady Electric;
father says (the
best fish swim
back)in reeled
eye bobs ((((up
on(eye)they’re
(justfish)father
says (just fish))
)press)hook(in-
cheeks)side &
squirm:crick(its
)(make:ove to
fish)(forthey’re
cur)r)entrush))
father said (fis
((fshhh)hbevie)
wfull).)))father
says[toomuch].
blew)blu)Pierc
ed(skin)) r I p /
Le S side|oside
smoketrill(fir e
flieswhiltsstick
Y mud slOsh. e.s .
of frubbdhandl
aid)c(old)moss
tug((trees)roc(
ks)(cast)cades
hum(idscent: d
RIP]pingsweetsh
ade.s. (-) gave).
father said, (fis
h ( this ) b
ig r)eedo(w)nly
(Look At Me.)
fish.KEEPFiss h.
ing.(“)thersays)
((i)wade->y() u
(;))ove (_))). so;
w(-)y.cAn)t. !U
nderstand Me?
(look at me) p;
leasedon()run).
(-)said the best f
athers askonly
when star(ing)
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html