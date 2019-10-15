An Abstract: "lady Electric" by Pocket Patino

Image: "Evade" by Hannah DuPont

Construction management engineering major Pocket Patino, who submitted "lady Electric" to Prism in spring of 2019, seems more than happy to toy with the strange and confusing. Patino's statement on this piece is as follows:

"uncomfortable art with such vague yet deep anger such as Jpegmafia, Death Grips, Tyler the Creator. Understand?"

So without further ado, please enjoy "lady Electric."

lady Electric;

father says (the 

best fish swim

back)in reeled 

eye bobs ((((up 

on(eye)they’re 

(justfish)father

says (just fish))

)press)hook(in-

cheeks)side &

squirm:crick(its

)(make:ove to

fish)(forthey’re

cur)r)entrush))

father said (fis

((fshhh)hbevie) 

wfull).)))father 

says[toomuch]. 

blew)blu)Pierc

ed(skin)) r I p /

Le S side|oside

smoketrill(fir e

flieswhiltsstick

Y mud slOsh. e.s .

of frubbdhandl

aid)c(old)moss

tug((trees)roc( 

ks)(cast)cades

hum(idscent: d

RIP]pingsweetsh

ade.s. (-) gave).

father said, (fis

h (    this       ) b

ig r)eedo(w)nly 

  (Look At Me.)

fish.KEEPFiss h.

ing.(“)thersays)

((i)wade->y() u

(;))ove (_))). so;

w(-)y.cAn)t. !U

nderstand Me?

 (look at me) p;

leasedon()run).

(-)said the best f

athers askonly

when star(ing) 
into the water
 (do you see)
fish? or man?”

