Editors and volunteers of Prism engage in a discussion revolving around nostalgia in entertainment. Nostalgia has come up time and time again in the media industry. You see it with the revival of Star Wars, the remake of classic Disney movies, and the popularity of streaming services to watch old TV shows. But is nostalgia helping or hurting the advancement of entertainment? With remakes and reruns galore, what is up next for entertainment as a whole?
