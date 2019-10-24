Editors Lauren Miller and Ardea Eichner discuss the use of color and light composition in many facets of today's media; including the 2019 film 'Joker,' a Hozier concert, a DnD video series, and the 2014 film 'Interstellar.' This podcast is spoiler free!
Want to submit your work to the 2020 edition of Prism? Head to orangemedianetwork.com/prism/site/submit and send us your work by 11/22/19 for a chance to be featured!
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html