As of April 19, all Oregonians age 16 and up can make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That means YOU. Not sure how to make an appointment? Fear not, there are several easy ways to schedule an appointment depending on your specific situation.
In Benton, Lincoln and Linn Counties, vaccine clinics are being administered by Samaritan Health Services. There are two clinics in Corvallis, one at Reser Stadium and one at the Samaritan Pharmacy. There are drop-in appointments available at Reser, both clinics are offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You can schedule an appointment here.
Vaccine distribution in Deschutes County is scheduled through Saint Charles Health System. In the Portland area, there are OHSU clinics at the Portland Airport and Hillsboro Stadium. You can schedule an appointment in Deschutes here and in Portland here. If none of these apply to you, visit the CDC’s Vaccine Finder.
When it’s time for your appointment, you’re going to want to bring a few things with you. First, make sure you have your appointment barcode readily available, these clinics vaccinate thousands of people per day. You’ll receive this via email after you make your appointment. If it’s your second appointment, you’ll also want to bring your vaccination card. Finally, make sure you have a valid form of identification.
When you arrive, you’ll check in with a volunteer at the entrance, who will scan your barcode, issue you a vaccination card if you don’t already have one and direct you further. Another volunteer will take your temperature and do a quick health assessment. They’ll confirm your information, inform you which vaccine you’ll receive if they haven’t already and hand you off to a clinically licensed volunteer who will give you your shot.
After your shot, you’ll be directed to a waiting area where you’ll be observed for 15-30 minutes for side effects (and receive a Krispy Kreme donut if your clinic is participating). Don’t worry, the side effects are minor and will fade within a day or two, they just want to make sure you don’t faint on your way to your car.
Unless you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you’ll need to return for a booster shot within a certain time period. If you received the Pfizer vaccine, you’ll schedule a second shot after 21 days, if you received Moderna it’ll be 28 days. After your second shot, it will take about two weeks to reach full immunity.
That’s it. Once you’ve received both doses of the vaccine, you’ll need a booster in about eight months, though that’s an appointment you’ll schedule further down the line. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov.
