The winter season can be a little bleak, especially with the pandemic keeping us in. No worries! Not only are these recipes a breeze to make, but they also have all the lovely ingredients that can really warm up this winter season.
Gingerbread eggnog
Serves: 4
Directions
Before starting we are going to need a cocktail shaker or a container to mix with. Combine the eggnog, vodka, Kahlúa, molasses and a pinch of ginger into your mixing device and give it a thorough shake or spin. Once you have everything mixed pour it out into whatever cup you like and grab your whip cream, spare molasses and cinnamon. Top off your drink with a swirl of whipped cream, a dash of cinnamon and a few twirls of molasses. Ta-da! Your very own gingerbread eggnog.
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp. cinnamon sugar
Ice
1 c. eggnog
1 c. vodka
1 c. Kahlúa
2 tbsp. molasses, plus more for drizzling
Pinch ground ginger
Whipped cream, for topping
Hot White Russian
Servings: 4
Directions
For this recipe, we are going to need some hot coffee. No worries! You don’t need a fancy espresso machine for this one, as long as you have some hot coffee. This can be through a french press, drip coffee or even some black coffee from your local coffee shop. With coffee in hand, you want to combine it with the heavy cream, Kahlúa and Vodka into a saucepan or pot. Have the heat on medium until your mixture is hot! After that, pour it out into your favorite mug and finish it off with some whipped cream.
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups freshly brewed coffee
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup Kahlúa or other coffee-flavored liqueur, or to taste
1/4 cup vodka, or to taste
whipped heavy cream for garnish if desired
Apple Cider and Rum
Servings: 8
Directions
Using a large pitcher or large container, add the rum, vermouth, syrup, Angostura bitters and lemon juice for mixing. Next, pour the 2 cups of ice into the mixture and stir well. On a cutting board, thinly slice your apples and throw them into the mixture. Be sure to save some slices as garnish later on! After that, use a grater to zest a whole orange into the cocktail and mix well. For garnish, place your leftover apple slices into the cups and follow it with a quick zest of the orange.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup aged rum
1 cup sweet vermouth
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup simple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1/2 red apple, very thinly sliced, plus more for serving
3 (3x1") strips orange zest, very thinly sliced, plus more for serving
1 (12-ounce) bottle dry hard apple cider
