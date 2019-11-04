[EXPLICIT] First official episode of DTD! Whoop! It’s Halloweekend and we have some thoughts… Noah gives us the rundown on his fraternity’s security team, S.P.E.R.M. and some tips on how he has stayed safe these past four years in Corvegas. Then we talk about the newest event, the Hauntcert that OSUPC is putting on!
Party safe!
More information about Halloween at OSU: https://experience.oregonstate.edu/halloween-osu
