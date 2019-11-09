[EXPLICIT]
Everyone is still talking about the police’s resignation letter to the University. That includes Noah, Morgan, and Madilyn! They discuss the history of police on college campuses, the difference between the police and public safety, and how they feel about the police in terms of privilege and position in society.
Problems with Campus Police, On and Off Campus, The Appeal: https://theappeal.org/problems-with-campus-police-on-and-off-campus/
The Rise of Law Enforcement on College Campuses, The Atlantic: https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2015/09/college-campus-policing/407659/
Oregon State Police decides to terminate its law enforcement services for OSU’s Corvallis campus, The Daily Barometer: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/daily_barometer/oregon-state-police-decides-to-terminate-its-law-enforcement-services/article_ce26f9c2-f5bd-11e9-9553-a3770ffaf7a3.html
