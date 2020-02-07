I hate weekends. Too much free time and too many expectations to fill it. It can be really hard to find fun stuff to do. The bad news: there’s another one every 5 days for the rest of our lives. The good news: I’m here to help with this upcoming one. If you’re anything like me the weekend can be a scary obligation sometimes, but maybe throwing yourself out there into one of Corvallis’ exciting local events this weekend might be just what you need to kick start your college experience.
Beaver’s Basketball at Gill Coliseum
Free for Students | 2/7 and 2/9
Have you ever been to a basketball game? Neither have I! Apparently, the sport is quite the exhilarating watch and our Women’s basketball team is pretty good. If you’re looking to give it a try, the Beav’s Women’s team is taking on Arizona State this Friday at 8 p.m. and Arizona on Sunday at noon. Student tickets are free and available right now from the Student Ticket Portal at https://admin.osubeavers.com/sports/2016/7/27/student-ticket-information.aspx
The Improv Jam at Majestic Theatre
$8 online/ $6 by phone or at box office | 2/7
I know what you’re thinking: “geez Ken, I thought you got me on the whole social anxiety thing. Why would you tell me to go and perform improv?” I’ll level with you, improv is a pretty scary proposition, but I can personally vouch that it can be a great way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and have a laugh while doing it. Besides, participation is completely optional and non-obligatory! Majestic Theatre will be hosting “The Improv Jam: A Love Story” this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with tickets sold online for $8, and at the box office or by phone for $6. More info available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=108681
People’s State of the Union at The Arts Center
Free for all | 2/9
The People’s State of the Union is a nationwide event initiated by the US Department of Arts and Culture with the purpose of giving everybody the chance to listen and be heard in a welcoming setting through story circles. The President’s State of the Union aims to express where our country is at, but as the USDAC website excellently states: “democracy is a conversation, not a monologue” -that’s where the People’s State of the Union comes in. If you’d like to join in on this nationwide dialogue and share your story or simply hear those of others, the event is free, open to all, and takes place this Sunday at 4 p.m. more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/425678011480637/ or the USDAC website at https://usdac.us/psotu/
Belly Full of Bob Concert at Bombs Away Café
Free for all | 2/8
Who doesn’t love Bob Marley? Belly Full of Bob is a band that will be performing a tribute to Bob Marley and the Wailers at 9 p.m. this Saturday at Bombs Away Café. The show is sure to be great vibes all around with feel-good music and the excellent atmosphere of this fun venue! More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/events/bombs-away-cafe/belly-full-of-bob-at-bombs-away-cafe/789540184860888/
